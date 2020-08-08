Karnataka mulls liquor delivery; Opposition criticises

As Karnataka mulls online liquor delivery to mitigate financial distress post-Covid-19 outbreak, former Chief Minister and senior Janata Dal Secular (JDS) leader H D Kumaraswamy criticised the decision.

“Opening new liquor shops or the decision of online delivery in times of distress like this will spoil society's health. It is not fair for the government to fill its coffers by robbing people's money like this,” he said.

“People are facing financial distress post Covid outbreak and subsequent lock-down, struggling to lead day-to-day life. The government must withdraw such an imprudent decision to deliver liquor at door steps,” he added.

This comes after the State government made a move to allow online delivery of liquor. “I came to know that the Excise Commissioner is keen to hold talks with a private firm to enable online sale of liquor. The government should back-out from taking such a foolish decision. Otherwise, agitation is inevitable,” said Kumaraswamy.

He also said, “After faltering in mopping up revenue, the State government is mulling over allowing door delivery of liquor by enabling online sales besides starting new MSIL liquor shops in rural areas. I demand the State government to drop its plans.”

Opposition playing politics

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayan criticised the Opposition for playing politics on government decisions.

“Instead of giving some constructive ideas to the government, is it right to play politics and waste time during these challenging times,” Ashwathnarayan questioned.

Speaking to reporters after paying homage to former Chief Minister S Nijalingappa’s statue near Vidhana Soudha on the occasion of his death anniversary, the Deputy Chief Minister said: “All these days they criticised us for the Covid issue, now it is the floods due to continuous rains. The Opposition leaders need some issue to keep opposing the government.”

“In a democratic setup, the opposition party must work constructively. They must lend a helping hand to the government and work responsibly in emergency situations like these. If there are lapses on the part of the government, let them highlight the same,” he added.

Ashwathnarayan said that the government had been efficiently handling the flood situation, which hit the State after Covid outbreak. People living in places of danger are being shifted to safer areas. As an immediate relief, the government has announced ₹10,000 relief to the families affected by rain and ₹5 lakh compensation for completely damaged houses.