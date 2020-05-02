Karnataka, Odisha CMs discuss modalities for transport of migrants

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik discuss transportation of Odisha labourers residing in Karnataka.

The two chief ministers were joined by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan via video conference mode and discussed the current status of migrant labourers. The details of the workers, their health screening and quarantine system and other matters were also discussed.

Yediyurappa explained current status and essential facilities extended to the labourers during lock-down. He also said that extra care was taken to serve cooked food to them to avoid starving.

At present, economic activities are beginning as per the guidelines issued by the Centre. Most of the workers are expected to be re-employed, chief ministers said

Karnataka has appointed nodal officers to oversee the transportation of labourers belonging to other states. They are coordinating with officers in Odisha, he noted.

At the meeting, Karnataka Chief Secretary T M Vijayabhaskar and his Odisha counterpart participated.

Transport of migrants

On Saturday, Yediyurappa and Deputy Chief Minister Lakshman Savadi discussed the modalities of allowing migrants travelling by KSRTC to their respective districts in the state.

As per the discussion, it was decided that single fare tariff for migrants travelling by KSRTC in the state be allowed after following social distance. The other fare is to be borne by the labour department.

It was also decided to issue one-day one-time inter-district pass to people who were stranded in different cities during lock-down to return to their homes or for work.

Chief Minister held a video conference with Deputy Commissioners (DCs) regarding Containment of Covid-19 and lock-down measures.

Yediyurappa directed DCs to undertake economic activities as per the Central Government’s guidelines. Directions were also given to begin activities which were permitted by the Centre, except in containment zones.

DCs were told to use the food grains available in social welfare hostels for public distribution.

Chief Minister also decided to hold a separate meeting to discuss the issues related to weavers.

At the meet elected representatives and officers of Vijayapura, Belagavi, Bagalakote, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts were present.