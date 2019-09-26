Karnataka pioneers its way to be prime destination for Engineering & Research: Nasscom President

Karnataka has pioneered its way to position itself as the prime destination for Engineering and Research in the country, said Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom.

Nasscom had signed a Statement of Intent and entered into a strategic collaboration with Karnataka government's Department of IT & BT’s KITS. Ghosh said, “We are delighted to partner with the Karnataka for this strategic initiative that will act as a prominent catalyst for the expansion of the ER&D industry within the state by facilitating global collaborations.”

“We know the state has pioneered its way and with over 35 per cent of the total IT exports coming from the state,” he added.

Prashant Kumar, Managing Director, KITS, Department of IT & BT, said, “Building partnerships is an important part of every ecosystem to accelerate their development. With a significant lead in IT exports and 40 per cent of the country’s engineering and design revenues, Karnataka is on the right path to emerge as a globally established destination for ER&D.”

The Karnataka government will provide requisite knowledge and financial support to ensure the success of the projects conducted by the two parties as a part of the collaboration. It will also help amplify all efforts being driven and bring in more stakeholders for effective implementation and deliverance of all responsibilities.

Commenting on the association, Dr EV Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of IT & BT, Urban Development, said, “It gives me great pleasure to witness such a partnership with a well-defined focus on fostering a pivotal economic environment where companies can showcase their innovative solutions. We are confident that with this collaboration Nasscom can help Karnataka establish itself as a global hub for innovation as well as India’s ER&D market achieve its target of $75 billion by 2025.”

Nasscom would also leverage its internal initiatives to work in tandem with the efforts driven for the partnership. These include the Nasscom 10,000 start-up program, Nasscom Product Conclave, Deep Tech Club, Nasscom CoE’s for IoT and DS&AI among several other resources and incubators.

The FutureSkills platform will also be utilised to support this cause alongside Nasscom Research reports to include Industrial AI (artificial intelligence) subjects that are relevant and deserve recognition.