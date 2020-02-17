Karnataka plans 3 three more ultra mega renewable energy parks

The Karnataka government plans to set up three more ultra mega renewable energy parks, each with 2,500 MW capacity, at Koppal, Bidar and Gadag.

Addressing the joint session of the Karnataka Legislature on Monday, Governor Vajubhai Vala said the State government continues to lead in the renewable energy space. The State’s first ultra mega solar project in Pavagada has been fully commissioned.

“My government intends to formulate a policy to promote standalone and grid-connected solar-powered agriculture pumps,” said Vala.

On urban development, the Governor said, “It is one of the priority areas of my government. Mukhya Mantri Nava Nagarothana Yojane has been approved with an outlay of ₹8,344 crore and works costing more than ₹2,500 crore are under progress.”

“The Cauvery Water Supply Scheme stage-V is being implemented at a fast pace, with the financial assistance of JICA. An additional 775 MLD of water will be available for supplying to Bengaluru city after commissioning of this project,” he said.

Flood relief

During August-October 2019, the State suffered extensive damage to public and private property and standing crops in agricultural lands due to heavy rains and floods.

The financial assistance sanctioned for house damage is the highest in the country. The government has so far released financial assistance of ₹827 crore, for more than 1.24 lakh damaged houses.

The government has also released ₹6,200 each to affected families, in addition to ₹3,800 from SDRF/NDRF as compensation for loss of clothing, utensils and household goods. ₹207 crore has been released to 2.07 lakh families, said the governor.

For crop loss, the government has paid enhanced in-put subsidy of ₹10,000 per hectare over and above the SDRF/NDRF norms with a view to provide substantial financial assistance and succour to affected farmers. So far, the government has paid input subsidy of ₹1,126 crore directly into the bank accounts of about 6.38 lakh farmers.

The government has released ₹2,104 crore towards restoration of critical infrastructure, repair and reconstruction of damaged minor irrigation tanks, roads, and bridges, drinking water supply works, etc. These works were at various stages of progress, the governor said.

Policing

On effective policing, he said the government has approved reservation for women in 25 per cent of posts in the police department.

An anti-terrorist unit has been set up exclusively for Bengaluru and an emergency response support system (ERSS) rolled out with the assistance of the Centre to provide assistance to citizens in emergencies.

“Eight new cyber crime economic and narcotics (CEN) police stations have been established in Bengaluru for proper investigation of increasing number of cyber economic and narcotics offences.”

As the contribution of a good road network to the overall development of the State is immense, the government has accorded approval to the implementation of SHDP phase 4. “It is planned to improve 10,000 km of highway in three years of which improvement of 3,692 km has been taken up in the first stage,” said Vala.

Hyderabad-Karnataka

The Hyderabad-Karnataka Region Development Board has been renamed as Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board, in tune with the aspirations of the people of the region.

The Governor said, “During 2019-20, an allocation of ₹1,500 crore has been provided to Kalyana-Karnataka Region Development Board. An expenditure of ₹936 crore has been incurred up to the end of December 2019.”