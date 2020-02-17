Karnataka plans 3 three more ultra mega renewable energy parks

MULO Wonderloop 500: Be prepared for a surprise
These neckphones from an unknown company cost barely anything and have a lot going for them
The Karnataka government plans to set up three more ultra mega renewable energy parks, each with 2,500 MW capacity, at Koppal, Bidar and Gadag.
Addressing the joint session of the Karnataka Legislature on Monday, Governor Vajubhai Vala said the State government continues to lead in the renewable energy space. The State’s first ultra mega solar project in Pavagada has been fully commissioned.
“My government intends to formulate a policy to promote standalone and grid-connected solar-powered agriculture pumps,” said Vala.
On urban development, the Governor said, “It is one of the priority areas of my government. Mukhya Mantri Nava Nagarothana Yojane has been approved with an outlay of ₹8,344 crore and works costing more than ₹2,500 crore are under progress.”
“The Cauvery Water Supply Scheme stage-V is being implemented at a fast pace, with the financial assistance of JICA. An additional 775 MLD of water will be available for supplying to Bengaluru city after commissioning of this project,” he said.
Flood relief
During August-October 2019, the State suffered extensive damage to public and private property and standing crops in agricultural lands due to heavy rains and floods.
The financial assistance sanctioned for house damage is the highest in the country. The government has so far released financial assistance of ₹827 crore, for more than 1.24 lakh damaged houses.
The government has also released ₹6,200 each to affected families, in addition to ₹3,800 from SDRF/NDRF as compensation for loss of clothing, utensils and household goods. ₹207 crore has been released to 2.07 lakh families, said the governor.
For crop loss, the government has paid enhanced in-put subsidy of ₹10,000 per hectare over and above the SDRF/NDRF norms with a view to provide substantial financial assistance and succour to affected farmers. So far, the government has paid input subsidy of ₹1,126 crore directly into the bank accounts of about 6.38 lakh farmers.
The government has released ₹2,104 crore towards restoration of critical infrastructure, repair and reconstruction of damaged minor irrigation tanks, roads, and bridges, drinking water supply works, etc. These works were at various stages of progress, the governor said.
Policing
On effective policing, he said the government has approved reservation for women in 25 per cent of posts in the police department.
An anti-terrorist unit has been set up exclusively for Bengaluru and an emergency response support system (ERSS) rolled out with the assistance of the Centre to provide assistance to citizens in emergencies.
“Eight new cyber crime economic and narcotics (CEN) police stations have been established in Bengaluru for proper investigation of increasing number of cyber economic and narcotics offences.”
As the contribution of a good road network to the overall development of the State is immense, the government has accorded approval to the implementation of SHDP phase 4. “It is planned to improve 10,000 km of highway in three years of which improvement of 3,692 km has been taken up in the first stage,” said Vala.
Hyderabad-Karnataka
The Hyderabad-Karnataka Region Development Board has been renamed as Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board, in tune with the aspirations of the people of the region.
The Governor said, “During 2019-20, an allocation of ₹1,500 crore has been provided to Kalyana-Karnataka Region Development Board. An expenditure of ₹936 crore has been incurred up to the end of December 2019.”
These neckphones from an unknown company cost barely anything and have a lot going for them
Snapdragon 855, good performance, a luscious screen, big battery: what’s not to like?
TWS600 has a rather unique design that sets it apart from any other brand
Cuts in healthcare spending and emphasis on privatisation are cause for concern
New motor policies under the regulatory sandbox guidelines let you pay only for the distance you drive; should ...
Budget 2020 has caused much confusion over the residency status and tax liability of Indians abroad. We decode ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty remain flat and continue to test resistance zones
There are better ways than legal route for landlords to handle disputes with tenants
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...