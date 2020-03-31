Karnataka: Private hospitals instructed to compulsorily report all Severe Acute Respiratory Illness cases

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Karnataka Commissionerate for Health & Family Welfare Services, in an efforts to contain Coronavirus cases, has instructed all the private hospitals to mandatorily report all Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases admitted under them to the District Surveillance Officer.
The Commissionerate has also given recommendations for empiric use of Hydroxy Chloroquine tablets for prophylaxis of SARS-CoV-2 and has instructed all the Deputy Commissioners to ensure that the health workers are provided with Hydoxy Chloroquine tablets.
“All Cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) should be referred to District level hospital or medical college with ICU facility for clinical management. Sample may be taken for COVID-19 testing as per revised sample collection protocols,” said the Commissionerate in its advisory.
Meanwhile, the State reported 10 new positive Coronavirus or Covid-19 cases, taking the figure to 98 which this includes three deaths and six discharges.
The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department mid-day bulletin said 10 new cases were reported from cities of Ballari, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada.
As per the department data following are the details of the new confirmed cases:
Patient 89: 52-year-old male resident of Hospet in Bellary district. The patient has been isolated in the designated hospital in Bellary. He was said to have travelled to Bengaluru on March 16 and a detailed investigation is underway.
Patient 90: 48-year-old female resident of Hospet. She has been isolated in the designated hospital in Bellary. She was said to have travelled to Bengaluru on March 16 and a detail investigation is underway.
Patient 91: 26-year-old female resident of Hospet. She has been isolated at the designated hospital in Bellary. She had travelled Bengaluru on March 16 and a detailed investigation is underway.
Patient 92: 40-year-old male resident of Bengaluru (is a contact of Patient 59). He has been is isolated in designated hospital Bengaluru.
Patient 93: 19-year-old male resident of Bengaluru. He had travelled to New York, USA and returned to India on March 22. He has been isolated at the designated hospital in Bengaluru.
Patient 94: 40-year-old female resident of Gowribidanur Taluk, Chikkaballapur. She has been isolated at the designated hospital in Chikkaballapur.
Patient 95: 35-year-old-male resident of Mysuru (is a contact of Patient 52). He has been isolated at the designated hospital in Mysuru.
Patient 96: 41-year-old male resident of Mysuru (is a contact of Patient 52). The case has been isolated at the designated hospital in Mysuru.
Patient 97: 34-year-old male resident of Dakshina Kannada. He had returned to India, from Dubai, on March 18. He has been isolated at the designated hospital in Dakshina Kannada.
Patient 98: 26-year-old male resident of Batkal – Uttara Kannada. He had returned to India, from Dubai, on March 20. He has been isolated at the designated hospital in Uttara Kannada.
