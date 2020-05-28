Karnataka reduces flights from high-risk States to manage rising Covid cases

To manage its rising Covid-19 positive cases, Karnataka has requested Union Civil Aviation Ministry to reduce number of flights from high-risk States of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to Karnataka.

Briefing reporters after Cabinet meet on Thursday, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said “Reduction in arrival of flights, trains and private vehicles from these five states is being done to manage Covid crisis in the State and it is being done in the wake of asymptomatic passengers and migrants from these high-risk States testing positive.”

“This is a short-term arrangement being done to manage and create infrastructure to accommodate both asymptomatic and symptomatic passengers and migrants in large number later,” he added.

Currently, there are restrictions for road and train travel from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu. “These restrictions are to continue for some time. All travellers from these States must register on the Seva Sindhu online portal, get permission to enter the State,” said Madhuswamy.

The State government’s decision comes after registering over 100 new cases for over a week in the State.

Quarantine relaxation

In his daily Covid briefing, S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister, said the State government has relaxed permitting home quarantine (HQ) for person who have competed seven days of institutional quarantine (IQ).

“A person who has completed 7 days of IQ and is asymptomatic can be permitted for HQ without a Covid test (RT-PCR) subject to undergoing medical check-up (thermal screening and pulse oximetry,” he said.

Also all elderly above 60 years and those with co-morbidities – diabetes mellitus, hypertension, asthma, heart ailment, renal disease etc — are required to be clinically evaluated diligently prior to shifting them for HQ.

New cases

Of the 115 new cases reported in State, of these 97 cases were with travel history to Maharashtra, Uttara Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and international returnees from UAE and Nepal.

The 115 new positive cases, takes State’s total tally to 2,533 cases. Total discharges are 834, total death 49 (2 non-Covid-19 cause).

District wise – Bengaluru Urban -9 cases, Kalaburgi -5 cases, Yadgiri -7 cases, Udupi -29 cases, Hassan - 13 cases, Bidar -12 cases, Dakshina Kannada -24 cases, Vijayapura – 2 cases, Raichur – 1, Chitradurga – 6 cases, Chikkamagaluru -3 cases, and Haveri 4 cases.