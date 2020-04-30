Karnataka reports 30 new covid positive cases

Finding the right partner for Harley in India
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
A total of 30 new coronavirus positive cases were confirmed in Karnataka on Thursday taking the total tally to 565, total death to 21 and about 229 discharges.
As per the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department’s bulletin, Of the remaining 314 cases, 305 positive case patients are at designated hospitals, condition stable and nine are in ICU.
30 new cases are spread across: Hirebagewadi (Belagavi) – 11 cases, Bengaluru Urban – 10 cases, Hukkeri (Belagavi) - 3 cases, Vijayapura – 2 cases and Kalaburgi, Davangere, Tumkuru, Dakshina Kannada -1 case each.
A central team of doctors deputed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare concluded their Karnataka visit on Thursday. The agenda of the team was to assess the State’s Covid-19 response and provide required assistance. The team visited health facilities and institutions across the state, interacting with local and state health officials in the districts of Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, Chikkaballapura, Hassan and Dakshina Kannada.
The central team held discussions on the State’s preparedness on Covid-19 and reviewed the establishment of a designated structure of institutions to serve Covid-19 patients through fever clinics, exclusive Covid care centres and swab collection facilities at taluk and district levels.
“The team was also apprised on the measures put in place to strengthen universal surveillance using available databases on TB, HIV patients and other vulnerable patients. The team was informed that the per day testing capacity was being increased successfully, and that technology, along with the involvement of private health facilities was being effectively used to increase outreach,” said Jawaid Akthar, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare.
“In Bengaluru, the team visited health facilities including fever clinics and the designated Covid-19 Victoria Hospital. The team also visited institutions such as NIMHANS, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases and the National Institute of Virology, Bengaluru. They were updated on various innovations of the Government of Karnataka to strengthen health systems and surveillance, including the Critical Care Support Team and tele-ICU unit, the BBMP War Room and the Media Bulletin Room. During their travel to other districts, the central team visited fever clinics, quarantine and isolation wards of district and taluk-hospitals, as well as microbiology labs,” said Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner, Department of Health and Family Welfare.
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Car makers are creating online sales platforms to enable buyers to shop for their wheels from their couch
Be it KTM, Triumph, Motorrad or Norton, these brands promise plenty after past flings with the Japanese
It can calculate the return on your SIP investments with ease
Real Estate Investment Trusts are an asset class with good diversification potential
With volatility in 10-year G-Sec yields likely to persist, these are not for the faint-hearted
Six Fund of Funds of Franklin Templeton India MF have a combined exposure of ₹422 crore in the suspended ...
Yohei Sasakawa, recipient of the Gandhi Peace Prize 2018, on his debut book, which talks about the battle to ...
Those who grow food are now battling hunger, thanks to the economic fallout of Covid-19
Seven people of Aythala village in the Ranni Pazhavangadi panchayat in Kerala tested positive for Covid-19 in ...
A new book captures the trials and tribulations of building bridges in India
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...