Karnataka reports 7,955 new cases

The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
After clamping night curfew in eight cities, Karnataka has issued guidelines allowing only movement of essential commodities and services.
The Government Order stated that the night curfew would be imposed in the cities of Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru, Udupi and Manipal from 10pm to 5am effective from April 10 to 20. Only those who have health related issues and their attenders are to be allowed to travel.
During the curfew period, only essential services like goods delivery, e-commerce shipment and delivery are to be allowed.
Employees of industries who work in night shifts must reach their work place before the 10 pm deadline.
Only medical services and emergency services will be allowed, other economic activity hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars are being restricted.
People who are travelling during curfew period especially inter-district and inter-state travel from railway station, bus stand or airport must produce their tickets as proof of their travel.
Karnataka reported 7,955 new Covid-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 10.48 lakh. About 3,220 people were discharged today totalling 9.77 lakh. A total of 46 deaths were reported in the State taking the total death toll to 12,813. Positivity rate for the day stood at 5.88 per cent and case fatality rate 0.57 percent.
The Bengaluru Urban district on Friday reported 5,576 cases and the total positive cases in the city stood at 4.70 lakh and active cases were 42,525 . On the discharge front, the city reported 1,968 cases and so far 4.22 lakh have been discharged.
