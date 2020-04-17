Karnataka reports single day rise of 44 cases

On Friday, 44 new cases of Covid-19 infection were reported in Karnataka taking the tally to 359 cases.

For the State, the biggest worry is the Mysore-Nanjangudu region which reported 12 cases.

S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister said “with one patient (a company executive), the district administration has identified 1,705 people who had come in contact with the executive and are in quarantine. So far 1,225 people were tested for Covid-19 and 480 people’s test result is awaited while positive cases is 61.”

The biggest rise in positive cases were from Mysuru -12 cases, Bengaluru Urban & BBMP areas – 10 cases, Ballari – 7cases, Belagavi -5 cases, Mandya & Chikkaballapur – 3 cases each, Vijayapura and Dakshina Kannada one case each.

Suresh Kumar said ICMR in co-ordination NCDIR (National Center for Disease Informatics and Research) has issued “Guidelines for recording Morbidity and Mortality due to Covid-19” as per the Guidelines of WHO.

Also Health Department has issued “Guidelines for Testing of Pooled Samples using RT-PCR” with advisory by ICMR.