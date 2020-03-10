National

Karnataka reports three new coronavirus cases

PTI Bengaluru | Updated on March 10, 2020 Published on March 10, 2020

Running a hashtag of #CoronaVirusOutBreak, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said, “I appeal to the people to make sure that this disease does not spread further.” File Photo   -  The Hindu

As many as three new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infected people to four, Health Minister B Sriramulu said here on Tuesday. “So far four people have been confirmed for COVID-19. The patients as well as their family members have been quarantined..,” Sriramulu said in a tweet.

Running a hashtag of #CoronaVirusOutBreak, the minister said, “I appeal to the people to make sure that this disease does not spread further.” However, the minister did not elaborate.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar convened a meeting with the health department officials to assess preparedness and ensure public safety.

Published on March 10, 2020
Karnataka
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Coronavirus: Man flees isolation ward in Kerala, brought back