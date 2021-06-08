Karnataka rolls out ₹33.83 cr Covid relief package to street vendors

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Karnataka government on Tuesday launched a ₹33.83 crore scheme for street vendors through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of ₹2,000 each to 2.16 lakh vendors in the state.
The state government distributes Covid-19 relief to street vendors registered under the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood's Deendayal Antyodaya Scheme - National Urban Livelihood Mission.
Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa launched the programme and instructed banks not to adjust towards any other outstanding/dues. He further said out of the 2.16 lakh beneficiaries, 1.91 lakh of their bank accounts have been linked to Aadhar cards, and DBT to their accounts will be released and transferred in phases.
Efforts are on to link the Aadhar numbers to bank accounts for the remaining beneficiaries and the amount to be sent to the vendors once the linking process is completed.
Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwathanarayan, who also holds the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood portfolio, said that the registered street vendors were not required to submit a separate application to benefit under this scheme.
Banks have also been instructed not to adjust this beneficial amount towards any other outstanding or dues of the account holders, he added.
Today’s launch is part of a relief package announced on May 19 for those affected due to Covid second wave induced lockdown.
“Prior to this, during the first wave of the pandemic, under Prime Minister’s Street Vendors AtmaNirbhar scheme, street vendors were provided with microfinancing up to ₹10,000 each and so for ₹107.92 crore has been disbursed,” Dr Ashwathanarayan.
