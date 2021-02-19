Karnataka steps up Covid-19 vigil along Kerala, Maharashtra border districts

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in Kerala and Maharashtra, Karnataka has stepped up precautionary measures to screen people coming into the State at the border districts.
“We have advised the district administrations along the border areas to step up vigil and take precautions as coronavirus is increasing,” K Sudhakar, Karnataka Minister for Health and Medical Education told BusinessLine.
He said “A meeting will be held with the liaison officers of the two States for further action in a day or two.”
Karnataka crossed 1.5 lakh in the Covid-19 vaccination since the launch. It is first in the country to cross 2 lakh inoculations and coverage is averaging 50 percent.
The State government has involved the private sector in the vaccination drive in a big way. He said “Currently we are only vaccinating healthcare workers and frontline workers. Once we start vaccinating other groups we will be utilising all public and private hospitals.”
CoWIN portal has been effectively used for management of vaccination. More than 2.7 lakh frontline workers from revenue, urban department, home, rural development and Panchayat raj departments have registered on the CoWIN portal to get vaccination.
On hesitation for vaccination in Urban areas, Sudhakar explained that “there is a specific reason for this. Majority of the beneficiaries registered for vaccination in urban areas are medical and paramedical students. Since it is exam time many students are hesitant to get vaccinated. Moreover, several students studying here are from other States. They are hesitant to get the vaccine now because they have to come back for the second dose as it is mandatory to get both the doses at the same booth. We are convincing the students to get vaccination as it is completely safe.”
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
The protesting farmers’ act of planting saplings marks a high moment in the political practice of ahimsa
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...