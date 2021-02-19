Karnataka steps up Covid-19 vigil along Kerala, Maharashtra border districts

In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in Kerala and Maharashtra, Karnataka has stepped up precautionary measures to screen people coming into the State at the border districts.

“We have advised the district administrations along the border areas to step up vigil and take precautions as coronavirus is increasing,” K Sudhakar, Karnataka Minister for Health and Medical Education told BusinessLine.

He said “A meeting will be held with the liaison officers of the two States for further action in a day or two.”

Karnataka crossed 1.5 lakh in the Covid-19 vaccination since the launch. It is first in the country to cross 2 lakh inoculations and coverage is averaging 50 percent.

The State government has involved the private sector in the vaccination drive in a big way. He said “Currently we are only vaccinating healthcare workers and frontline workers. Once we start vaccinating other groups we will be utilising all public and private hospitals.”

Vaccine management

CoWIN portal has been effectively used for management of vaccination. More than 2.7 lakh frontline workers from revenue, urban department, home, rural development and Panchayat raj departments have registered on the CoWIN portal to get vaccination.

On hesitation for vaccination in Urban areas, Sudhakar explained that “there is a specific reason for this. Majority of the beneficiaries registered for vaccination in urban areas are medical and paramedical students. Since it is exam time many students are hesitant to get vaccinated. Moreover, several students studying here are from other States. They are hesitant to get the vaccine now because they have to come back for the second dose as it is mandatory to get both the doses at the same booth. We are convincing the students to get vaccination as it is completely safe.”