Karnataka to allow industries to open in 14 Covid-free districts

Karnataka will allow industrial activity in 14 districts free of Covid-19, while eight districts designated red zones and eight districts orange will see phase-wise relaxation of lockdown.
The Covid-free districts are Chamarajanagar, Koppal, Chikmagaluru, Raichur, Chitradurga, Ramanagara, Hassan, Shivamogga, Haveri, Yadgir, Kolar, Davanagere, Udupi and Kodagu.
As per the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department’s bulletin, 11 new cases were confirmed taking the State’s total tally of cases to 523. The state so far has seen 20 deaths and 207 cured. Of the remaining 295 cases, 288 patients are hospitalised, with seven in ICU.
Chief Secretary TM Vijaya Bhaskar on Tuesday said that industries operating in rural areas (except in Ramanagara district) could resume.
With regard to manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access control in SEZs and EOUs, industrial estates and industrial townships, government has allowed operation on the condition that arrangements for stay of workers within the premises as for as possible in adjacent buildings are made. Transportation of workers shall be arranged by the employers in dedicated vehicles ensuring social distancing.
Shops registered under Shops and Establishment Act, except shops in multi-brand and single brand malls, outside the limits of municipal corporations/municipalities can open with 50 per cent worker strength. They should wear masks and follow social distancing norms.
Red designated districts are Bengaluru urban, Belagavi, Mysuru, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Kalaburgi, Bidar and Dakshina Kannada. The existing Karnataka consolidated revised guidelines are to continue without any change.
In the orange districts of Bellari, Mandya, Bengaluru Rural, Gadag, Tumkuru, Chikkaballapura, Uttar Kannada and Dharwad the decision regarding opening shops and industries in taluks where there no active Covid-19 cases, decision are to be taken by respective district in-charge minister.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met with senior government officers to assess the financial position of the State in the wake of one-month lock-down. The meeting gains significance as the State has cash reserves to last a month and many of the budget proposals are to be implemented for FY 2020-21.
