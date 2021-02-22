Karnataka to enforce Covid safety norms stringently, deploy marshals at functions

Karnataka plans to deploy marshals in wedding halls and at large gatherings to ensure compliance to Covid-19 safety norms to prevent a feared second wage of Covid-19.

K Sudhakar, Health & Medical Education Minister, speaking to reporters, after holding a video conference with all district administrations on Monday, said people are not following the safety guidelines.

“Not more than 500 people are allowed in a gathering and face masks are compulsory for all. Catering service providers will also be instructed to get tested before they render service,” he added.

Meetings and gatherings are happening in violation of the Covid-19 guidelines. “We may have to enforce strict guidelines if cases are increased. We don’t want a situation like Maharashtra, where lockdown has been reimposed in certain areas,” he said.

Vaccination

More than 4.24 lakh Health Department employees and 1.20 lakh frontline warriors have been administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

“We are cleaning up registration data by eliminating duplicate entries. We have a target of 80 percent and 90 percent coverage for health department staff and frontline warriors respectively by the end of this month. All officials have been requested to get the dose,” he said.

He also said that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa himself is monitoring the vaccination drive and will be conducting a video conference with officials this weekend as Bengaluru is lagging in vaccination.

Bagalakote, Bengaluru, Dharawd have registered less than 50 percent vaccination coverage while Chikkaballapura,, Tumkur, Uttara Kannada, Gadag, Chikmagalur and Chamarajnagar have achieved more than 70 percent.

Following are the other decisions taken up at the meeting: Also it was decided that while travel to Maharashtra and Kerala will not be restricted, RT-PCR test report is compulsory to come back.

Schools are being opened gradually and no increase of cases have been reported so far.