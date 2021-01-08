Karnataka to prepare action plan to achieve 17 SDGs by 2030

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Karnataka is working on a plan to achieve the 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs) by 2030.
The State Planning Board, at its first meeting chaired by chief minister BS Yediyurappa, also decided to set up SDG Outreach Centres in all the universities.
In 2015, the United Nations member states adopted the goals to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure all round peace and prosperity by 2030.
Chief Minister said the State is ranked sixth in the country in implementing the SDGs and was keen to improve its performance in poverty alleviation, eradication of hunger, gender equality, industrial innovation, infrastructure development and sustainable cities and communities.
State Planning Board Deputy Chairman BJ Puttaswamy, addressing reporters after the meeting said the board is being re-named ‘Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission’.
“The Commission is on the lines of the NITI Aayog, the State is also planning to strengthen its functioning and set up a Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO),” he added.
Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics Department, Principal Secretary, Shalini Rajneesh said following the Central Government’s model, the State government has decided to merge 1,863 projects/schemes into a few numbers to ensure higher allocation of funds, effective implementation and utilisation of manpower.
“The Centre has merged several programmes and projects into 18 major programmes. Here too, we have decided to adopt a convergence approach,” she added.
Explaining the rationale for convergence approach, Rajneesh said small and medium programmes would be merged under some major heads. Some departments have multiple projects with the same objectives of social welfare.
Among the major decisions taken today, Puttaswamy said “we are to prepare a comprehensive report for the rejuvenation of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector through the active support and intervention from the Institute of Social and Economic Change (ISEC) and establishment of a command, control, computers, communication and combat dashboard of monitoring all programmes.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am contemplating taking early retirement now at 53 years of age. I will be drawing regular pension ₹38,000.
Investors can re-enter after there is more clarity on demand sustainability
The fund’s category change does not alter its investment process that has delivered strongly
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
Actor-director Seema Pahwa spent her time in pandemic 2020 building stories around the eccentricities of joint ...
The clinician scientist on how to combat a mutating virus
Food cropped up as a leitmotif in Irrfan Khan’s films. On his birth anniversary today, a fan recalls some ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...