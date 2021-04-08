Karnataka to scale-up Covid tests to one lakh per day in Bengaluru

Karnataka government will conduct ‘door to door survey’ in Bengaluru to tackle growing number of Covid-19 cases in the city. Also the government has instructed the BBMP, the civic agency for Bengaluru city to conduct one lakh tests per day and to identify at least 20 primary and secondary contacts for each case.

K Sudhakar, State Health and Medical Education Minister, speaking to reporters on Thursday after meeting with officials of BBMP, Bengaluru Urban and Rural district administrations said “Door-to-door surveys and testing measures are initiated in the backdrop of the surge in cases. People should cooperate if officials visit home for Covid-19 testing.”

There are around 8,500 booths in BBMP limits and a team will be formed in each booth which will conduct door to door surveys. “Their mandate will include testing, spreading awareness on isolation guidelines, necessary assistance to Covid-19 infected persons, treatment for home isolated people, stamping, health check up, ensuring oxygen service for the infected persons etc.”

The State government has directed private hospitals to reserve 50 percent beds for Covid-19 patients. “Guidelines will be out soon regarding modalities for reference from a government hospital and direct admission. We have requested the home department to provide two thousand home guards for enforcement of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour,” said Sudhakar.

The minister said “We have 25-30 lakh dosage available in the state, the centre has assured to provide 25 lakh additional doses. There is no shortage of vaccines.”

Healthcare personnel will visit apartment complexes to provide vaccination.