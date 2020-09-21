Karnataka to set up special committee to study long-term effects of Covid-19 on patients

The Karnataka government, on Sunday, said that it would establish a special committee to study the long-term effects of the novel coronavirus on people, says an Indian Express report.

Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said that the committee of medical experts will analyse the effects of the virus on both mild and critical patients.

Sudhakar said, as cited in the Indian Express report: “Karnataka will constitute a special technical committee of medical experts to study the long-term effects of Covid-19 on people who have recovered from the infection. We will evaluate those who had mild or severe symptoms, with a special focus on patients with comorbidity.”

Sudhakar believes that the research on coronavirus symptoms will help healthcare workers take the treatment of the coronavirus infection a notch higher.

Currently, Karnataka is the fourth-worst-affected state by the coronavirus. The State has recorded over 5.11 lakh cases so far.

According to the dashboard of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, the state has over one lakh active cases, with 42 per cent of the cases in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases in India has surpassed 54 lakh.