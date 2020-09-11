National

Karnataka tops DPIIT States’ Startup Ranking for the second consecutive year

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on September 11, 2020 Published on September 11, 2020

Karnataka for the second consecutive year has been adjudged the top performer in the States’ Startup Ranking.

The state has been recognised for its several exemplary initiatives in developing: Futuristic policies to support new and disruptive technologies, Regulatory committee for reviewing the challenges faced by start-ups working in emerging technologies, Elevate, a unique concept providing a comprehensive entrepreneurship platform for start-ups, including idea validation, funding and space.

Karnataka has also been recognised for its: An institutional leader, a procurement leader, a regulatory change champion and incubation hub.

Elated, Karnataka Minister for IT/BT, Dr Ashwath Narayan said: “Karnataka is immensely proud of success stories budding out of the start-up ecosystem. We graciously accept the top performer recognition awarded by DPIIT, Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Karnataka is happy and proud of the start-ups who have taken massive strides in their innovations and ventures. The government will continue its efforts to nurture and catalyse the growth of start-ups in the State. DPIIT’s Start-up Ranking framework has helped the State unlock different potential areas for start-ups and reach out to the grass-root level innovations.”

He further said “Karnataka has one of the most mature start-up ecosystems in the country, and that’s the reason why Bengaluru is known as the start-up capital of India. Karnataka has taken numerous initiatives to support start-ups and build a conducive ecosystem for entrepreneurs in the State. Karnataka was also the first State to launch a dedicated policy for start-ups. I thank DPIIT for recognising our efforts in promoting the ecosystem.”

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 11, 2020
Karnataka
startups
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.