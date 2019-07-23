National

Karnataka yet to submit Udupi fishing harbour plan

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on July 23, 2019 Published on July 23, 2019

Udupi district’s Byndoor taluk is waiting for the Karnataka government to move a proposal to the Centre for developing a fishing harbour there.

In a written reply to BY Raghavendra in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Pratap Chandra Sarangi said Bengaluru-based Central Institute of Coastal Engineering for Fishery (CICEF) had rendered necessary assistance to the State government in the preparation of techno economic feasibility report (TEFR) for the development of a fishing harbour at Uppunda Madikal in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district.

“The Government of Karnataka has not submitted a proposal together with confirmation on availability of land and environmental clearance for development of a fishing harbour in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district,” he said.

Highlighting its achievements in the preparation of TEFRs, the annual report of CICEF for 2017-18 had put the estimated cost of this project at ₹107 crore.

The report had proposed waterside facilities such as RCC quay, breakwater, revetment with stone pitching and navigational aids.

The proposed land-side facilities include fish-handling and auction hall, and net mending shed, among others.

The annual report had stated that TEFR was prepared based on the data and details provided by the State government.

Karnataka
