Karnataka yet to submit Udupi fishing harbour plan

Udupi district’s Byndoor taluk is waiting for the Karnataka government to move a proposal to the Centre for developing a fishing harbour there.

In a written reply to BY Raghavendra in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Pratap Chandra Sarangi said Bengaluru-based Central Institute of Coastal Engineering for Fishery (CICEF) had rendered necessary assistance to the State government in the preparation of techno economic feasibility report (TEFR) for the development of a fishing harbour at Uppunda Madikal in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district.

“The Government of Karnataka has not submitted a proposal together with confirmation on availability of land and environmental clearance for development of a fishing harbour in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district,” he said.

Highlighting its achievements in the preparation of TEFRs, the annual report of CICEF for 2017-18 had put the estimated cost of this project at ₹107 crore.

The report had proposed waterside facilities such as RCC quay, breakwater, revetment with stone pitching and navigational aids.

The proposed land-side facilities include fish-handling and auction hall, and net mending shed, among others.

The annual report had stated that TEFR was prepared based on the data and details provided by the State government.