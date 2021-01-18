Karuna Gopal conferred Skoch Challenger Award for contributions to public policy on urban development

Karuna Gopal, President, Foundation for Futuristic Cities, has been conferred the Skoch Challenger Award, a prestigious civilian honour instituted by the Skoch group in New Delhi.

Her seminal work spanning more than two decades in the area of Urban Reforms and Urban Innovations has attracted the Skoch group.

Karuna Gopal works on public policy and urban innovations for a new India wherein she has introduced innovations in 2009 including “Sculpt your City”— Crowd Sourced Protocol for Co-Creation — that shaped the Smart City Mission design and guidelines as a National Best Practice.

Founder of Foundation for Futuristic Cities and as an expert in climate change and urban habitats, World Bank, DFiD, USAID and ADB have leveraged her talent, according to a statement.

