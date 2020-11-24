KCR: Both national parties have failed, time for another grouping

Telangana Rastra Samithi Chief K Chandrashekar Rao charged that both national parties — BJP and Congress — have failed in ensuring economic development and allround growth. It is time for a new grouping to address the challenges faced by the country.

Just before the 2019 General Elections and elections to the State Legislative Assembly, Rao had advocated a non-BJP and non-Congress front of like-minded parties to come together but that did not materialise.

With the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections slated for December 1, 2020, Rao has again raised the issue of forming a new political coalition to take on the BJP.

Broadbased coalition

Recently, during a broadbased party meet, Rao indicated that he would take up the formation of a new front with Mamata Banerjee of Trinamool Congress, Biju Patnaik of Biju Janata Dal, Mayawati of Bahujan Samaj Party, MK Stalin of DMK, Arvind Keriwal of Aam Aadmi Party among others.

Interacting with media persons after the launch of the manifesto for GHMC elections, Rao said both national parties have failed the people and he may be the torchbearer for a new front in national politics.

“I have over 50 years experience in politics and have been tracking all the developments over the years. Now I feel there is a need for radical change to give a new direction to the country. Both the national parties have failed and ruined the country’s economy. The Centre is trying to divest stake in public sector undertakings to meet the funding requirements. You are seeking sell stake in LIC, Railways and other strategic undertakings. Why are they making LIC, BSNL and Railways scapegoats? This is not what people want. They want governments to create wealth,” he said.

Rao said “While the State Gross Domestic product has gone up from ₹1.12 lakh crore to ₹2.28 lakh crore, the Centre’s GDP has crashed to minus 24 per cent. This is alarming. We need a new direction and a new approach that seeks to create wealth and then this has to be passed onto people for their welfare.”

The TRS Chief and Telangana Chief Minister said that a conclave of political leaders would be convened in Hyderabadto discuss various issues, including the proposed moves on divestment of stake in LIC.

He said “efforts are on to create a new political formation that would serve as an alternative to both the BJP and Congress at the national level. I am in touch with many leaders of regional parties and several chief ministers.”