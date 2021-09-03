National

KCR meets Modi; takes up Telangana’s pending issues

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 03, 2021

K Chandrashekhar Rao   -  Special Arrangement

Submits letter to the PM seeking to resolve ten important concerns of the state.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi on Friday and discussed some of the pending issues of the State.

In the meeting that lasted 50 minutes, the Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to resolve several issues pertaining to the state.

These include: The Centre should review the IPS Cadre; establishment of an Integrated Textile Park; development of Hyderabad-Nagpur Industrial Corridor; setting up of Navodaya schools in the new districts; seeks to release additional funds for PM Gram Sadak Yojana; taking up road works in the Maoists influenced regions; bettering PM Sadak Yojana Programme; setting up IIIT in Karimnagar; an IIM in Hyderabad, and a Tribal University in the State.

During the interaction, according to a statement from the Chief Ministers Office the CM requested the PM to allot land to construct the Official Building of State Government “Telangana Bhavan” in New Delhi.

He also invited the PM for the Yadadri temple inauguration programme planned in October or November. The PM responded positively, said the statement.

 

Published on September 03, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Centre-State Relations
Telangana
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like