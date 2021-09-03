KCR meets Modi; takes up Telangana’s pending issues

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi on Friday and discussed some of the pending issues of the State.

In the meeting that lasted 50 minutes, the Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to resolve several issues pertaining to the state.

These include: The Centre should review the IPS Cadre; establishment of an Integrated Textile Park; development of Hyderabad-Nagpur Industrial Corridor; setting up of Navodaya schools in the new districts; seeks to release additional funds for PM Gram Sadak Yojana; taking up road works in the Maoists influenced regions; bettering PM Sadak Yojana Programme; setting up IIIT in Karimnagar; an IIM in Hyderabad, and a Tribal University in the State.

During the interaction, according to a statement from the Chief Ministers Office the CM requested the PM to allot land to construct the Official Building of State Government “Telangana Bhavan” in New Delhi.

He also invited the PM for the Yadadri temple inauguration programme planned in October or November. The PM responded positively, said the statement.