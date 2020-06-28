KCR to pitch for Bharat Ratna for PV Narasimha Rao

Asus TUF Gaming A15 review: Player, performer
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said the State Cabinet and Assembly will move a resolution demanding Bharat Ratna posthumously for former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.
The Chief Minister said he will lead a delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and request him to accord Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award to PV Narasimha Rao.
Kick-starting a year-long Centenary Celebrations here today at PV Gnana Bhoomi, the Chief Minister recalled the contributions he made including initiating major economic and financial reforms in the country during his tenure as the PM.
Apart from requesting the Centre to name Hyderabad University after him, release of a commemorative postal stamp and a portrait at Parliament, KCR said five bronze statues of the great leader will be erected in Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Vangara and Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi.
Describing him as a statesman and a visionary, KCR said he was a “360-degree personality,” who pioneered major reforms in the country. During his tenure as a Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, he brought about major reforms in the education sector introducing the Gurukul schools concept.
While transforming the Department of Education into a Department of Human Resources when he was the Prime Minister, he encouraged Navodaya schools, KCR said.
Born in Laknepally village in Warangal district of Telangana on June 28, 1921, PV Narasimha Rao served as the ninth Prime Minister during 1991-96.
The State has allocated ₹10 crore towards the centenary celebrations and KCR has also proposed to host a meeting where both the President and Prime Minister will be invited to take part.
