Anumala Revanth Reddy, the new Chief Minister of Telangana, has signed a file related to the six guarantees promised during the election campaign. He also signed papers providing a job to Rajani, a physically challenged woman.

Earlier, he was sworn in as the Chief Minister on Thursday afternoon at a public meeting being organised at the LB Stadium here. While Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has taken oath as the Deputy Chief Minister, ten others have taken oath as Ministers.

The list of Ministers includes Uttam Kumar Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Konda Surekha, Seethakka, Jupally Krishna Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, D Sreedhar Babu, Poguleti Srinivasa Reddy, and Damodar Rajanarasimha.

Top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjuna Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Siddharamaiah, D K Shivakumar, and many others attended the large meeting.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Revanth Reddy for taking charge as the Chief Minister of Telangana. “I assure all possible support to further the progress of the State and the welfare of its citizens,” he said.

Congratulations to Shri Revanth Reddy Garu on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana. I assure all possible support to further the progress of the state and the welfare of its citizens. @revanth_anumula — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 7, 2023

Addressing a gathering after the oath-taking ceremony, Revanth Reddy has assured that his government would focus on the development of the State. As announced earlier, he changed the name of the Chief Minister’s Camp Office to Jyotirao Phule People’s Bhavan, which used to be called ‘Pragati Bhavan’ during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi regime.

Even as Revanth’s team was getting ready for the swearing-in ceremony, officials removed the security fence built on Begumpet Road to prevent protestors from sneaking into the Camp Office. In his speech, Revanth said he would hold a ‘Praja Darbhar’ at his Camp Office.

“People are welcome to visit the building and they can share their ideas,” he said.

After the oath-taking ceremony, he headed for the Secretariat to assume the charge.

The Congress Party has won 64 seats in the 119-seat House in the just concluded election, pushing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to the second position with 39 seats. The Communist Party of India (CPI), which was in a pre-poll alliance with the Congress, won the lone seat that it contested in Khammam district. The BJP secured eight seats, while the MIM won seven seats in the election.