Kejriwal promises free electricity in Punjab if AAP wins

PTI New Delhi | Updated on June 28, 2021

According to him, women in Punjab are unhappy with inflation

Ahead of assembly elections in Punjab next year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised free electricity in that State if his Aam Aadmi Party wins the polls.

A day ahead of his visit to Chandigarh, the AAP leader also claimed that women in Punjab are very unhappy with inflation.

“...In Delhi we provide 200 units of free electricity to every family. The women are very happy. Women in Punjab are also very unhappy with inflation. The AAP government will also provide free electricity in Punjab. See you tomorrow in Chandigarh,” Kejriwal tweeted in Punjabi.

Assembly elections in Punjab are scheduled to be held in February or March next year.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
