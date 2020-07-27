Kerala Cabinet decides against second lockdown in State

Pioneer SAD-835TAB review: A multi-purpose tablet for ‘transportainment’
A special meeting of the Kerala Cabinet held here on Monday decided not to pursue the option of a second total lockdown in the State. Though there has been a rapid increase in Covid-19 transmission through contact, the Cabinet chose to concentrate on tightening the vigil around hotspots and containment zones.
Official sources said that a repeated lockdown would only aggravate the suffering of the people, apart from hurting the prospects of trade and commerce. An all-part meeting held last week too had opposed the move.
Trade and industry associations such as the CII and FICCI had separately conveyed their opposition to the State government. The Cabinet also expressed apprehensions that continued restrictions on movement would invite the wrath of the public and turn sentiments of the people, particularly when elections are due.
Efforts at controlling the pandemic would now be concentrated around clusters in the state. Triple lockdown could be invoked in those places where transmission is rampant and seemingly beyond control. More tests and controls would be introduced at commercial/shopping areas.
The Cabinet also decided to promulgate an Ordinance seeking to delay the passing of the Finance Bill. The deadline for passing the Bill ends day after tomorrow (June 29). A proposal to convene a session of the Assembly had come up but was shelved due to virus spread in the State.
