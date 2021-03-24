Kerala CEO issues strict guidelines on bogus voters’ list

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Kerala Tikaram Meena has issued strict guidelines to prevent bogus voting based on multiple and erroneous entries in the voters’ list. This follows a series of exposing by Ramesh Chennithala, Leader of Opposition in the outgoing House, a former minister and senior Congress leader.
A preliminary probe conducted by District Collectors has found many discrepancies in which names of voters have been repeated, and in some cases, multiple entries made using a single photograph. Instances of varied voter information/profile against a single electoral ID number too have been detected.
Chennithala had filed five separate complaints about voter frauds to the office of CEO. District Collectors have been instructed to check such fraud in all 140 assembly constituencies. Special teams headed by Electoral Registration Officers have been told to check the electoral rolls by March 25.
Multiple entries and doubtful credentials may be detected by employing the ‘logical error method’ using special software. A list of voters whose names figure more than once would be prepared at the booth-level and handed over to Booth Level Officers (BLOs), who will conduct a field visit to identify genuine voters.
This will be done during doorstep delivery of voters’ slips when voters would be instructed that they can cast only one vote even if their names figure in multiple lists. BLOs will note down cases of repetition in the list and submit it to Returning Officers (ROs) before March 30. The ROs will pass this list to the presiding officers of polling stations.
On the polling day, presiding officers will have the list of double entries in the electoral roll. Such voters will be allowed to leave polling booths only after the indelible ink on their finger has completely dried up. If more errors are detected in the list, the concerned will be put under webcasting or CCTV surveillance.
The list of multiple entries will be given to political parties as well. Even if polling agents do not complain, ascertaining the voter’s genuineness is the duty of the polling officer. In case impersonation is detected, strict action will be taken against the polling official concerned.
The CEO has recommended action against officials who also commit lapses in identifying multiple entries. He has asked District Collectors to submit a status report on the action taken as per the guidelines by March 30.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir gives a reader an interesting peek into the life of a strong woman who took up ...
A film on frogs has led to a discovery that’s music to herpetologists’ ears
A year after theatres shut down, artistes are reinventing themselves in the digital world to stay relevant
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...