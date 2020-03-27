Kerala CM accepts late night call to help stranded people during lockdown

The new BMW X5M: Comprehensive upgrade to take on the competition
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended assurance and comfort to stranded people who were coming through the dense forest route to Tholpetty near Muthunga wildlife sanctuary on the Kerala-Karnataka border at 1 am on Wednesday. One of the group members, Athira, googled CM’s contact number and approached him for help.
Athira narrated her ordeal and told media, "As I dialled his mobile, I never thought he would pick up as the time was 1 am. But to my surprise, the Chief Minister answered my call on the second ring.” According to Athira, CM responded with humility and said, “Don't worry child, we will try and find a solution." Athira she was travelling with 13 colleagues who work at TCS Hyderabad - 12 women and a man.
The incident surfaced after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced nation-wide lockdown due to the coronavirus in the country. The announcement had led to the shutting of all state borders at midnight. This had further led the group marooned in the midst of a forest.
Athira said the CM gave her the numbers of Wayanad Collector and SP and asked her to get in touch with them and also said he would give them necessary directions. She contacted Wayanad SP and by the time they reached Tholpetty, the Thirunelli Sub-Inspector was waiting for them with a vehicle to take them home. Their temperatures were also checked before they left for Kozhikode, she added.
Athira further made a call to the CM to thank him for his service, while the CM asked her to observe strict home quarantine.
Kerala has crossed the 100-mark with 19 new cases being reported on Thursday, taking the total number of people undergoing treatment to 126.
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is on track with its India 2.0 initiative even while there could be some impact in ...
Most organisations have a Business Continuity Plan for economic slowdowns, natural disasters and other dire ...
Market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) has been on a roller-coaster ride for over the past couple of weeks.
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
India’s allocation is at 0.8 per cent of GDP; most other countries have spent much more
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...