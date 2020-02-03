Kerala confirms third case of coronavirus; condition stable

Amazon’s Echo Auto review: Alexa goes for a ride
A third case of Coronavirus infection has been detected in Kerala, this too a student returning from Wuhan University in China, State Health Minister KK Shailaja announced here on Monday morning. The patient is in an isolation ward in the Government General Hospital at Kanhangad in the northern-most Kasaragod district, and is stable, she added.
There is no cause for any concern in the condition of any of the three confirmed cases in the State, Shailaja said. This includes the country's first and second cases, kept under surveillance, in isolation, in hospitals in Thrissur and Alappuzha, she added.
In fact, the condition of the two earlier cases has improved further, a spokesperson of the Kerala government had said here on Sunday evening. Both are female students from Wuhan University in China.
According to updated information released on Sunday night, 1,999 persons are under surveillance in different parts of the state, of which 75 are kept in isolation wards in hospitals. Results of 104 samples and two repeat samples sent for tests are awaited.
Meanwhile, three more people have been arrested in the state for spreading fake news about the infection. This is besides the three booked earlier on similar charges.
The state health department has set up control rooms at the state and district levels. A list of hospitals equipped with facilities to treat the suspects have been put on display at all district headquarters.
In a significant development, the National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha, has been authorised to test the samples. Earlier, these samples used to be sent to Pune for testing. Getting the samples tested at Alappuzha is expected to drastically cut down the time taken to get the test results and treatment started.
The spokesperson reiterated the need for citizens to observe strict personal hygiene and keep the environment clean in order to boost the self defence against the spread of the virus. Those returning from the affected regions such as China, Sri Lanka and Nepal must observe home quarantine even if they don’t show any associated symptoms. They must avoid venturing out to public spaces to the extent possible.
In exceptional cases, they may be allowed to go out in special ambulances, but not without the knowledge of health department officials.
The public may access 24X7 toll-free numbers 0471-2309250, 0471-2309251 and 0471-2309252 and ‘Disha’ at 0471-2552056 or 1056 for help or information on treatment facilities, listed hospitals or any other assistance.
