Kerala Financial Corp posts ₹18 crore in annual profit

Nine questions on diversity & inclusion during Covid times answered
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC) has posted a net profit of ₹18.37 crore during FY 2019-20 thanks to resilient performance in terms of growth in loan portfolio, sanctions, disbursements and recovery. The year saw its portfolio grow 24.88 per cent while disbursements looked up by 77.27 per cent and recoveries, by 20.23 per cent.
The operating profit has registered an increase of 46.03 per cent, while the networth moved up by 27.84 per cent to ₹584.75 crore, said Sanjay Kaul, Chairman and Managing Director, KFC. The Capital to Risk-weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) weighed in at a creditable 22.40 per cent against the minimum of nine per cent prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Significantly, the corporation has been able to bring down the gross NPA level to 4.74 per cent and net NPA level to 1.45 per cent, which makes for industry-leading performance, Kaul said while releasing the accounts of KFC following its adoption by the annual general meeting held on Thursday at its Head Office here.
“KFC has emerged the best performing State Financial Corporation in the country in terms of higher profitability and low level of NPAs. Based on the RBI directions to conserve the capital and to absorb losses due to the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the corporation had decided to hold dividends during this year,” Kaul added.
KFC had recently implemented a complete revamp of the appraisal process, now a centralised business review mechanism wherein entrepreneurs are given in-principle clearance for new loans online within seven days. FY 2019-20 has been a landmark year with the State Finance Minister announcing a capital infusion of ₹200 crore in the company, Kaul said.
With sector-leading financial strength and low NPA levels, KFC expects a rating upgrade this year, he said. It aims for a growth in portfolio size to ₹4,000 crore this year with a focus on the MSME sector and start-ups. It targets to reach out to 1,000 MSMEs through the newly-launched Chief Minister’s Entrepreneurship Development Programme.
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
As work from home shifts to work from anywhere, how do we get the digital nomad mindset?
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
About a dozen cities in the country are in the process of reclaiming their native biodiversity to mitigate ...
Health insurance policies come with a lot of frills. If you, as a policyholder, stay healthy, your health ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives of many, exposing them to health and financial ...
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...