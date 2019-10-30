Kerala Governor inaugurates Ayurveda summit

As many as 400 industry leaders and delegates from SAARC, GCC and African countries have gathered in Kochi for the third edition of Global Ayurveda Summit 2019 that commenced on Wednesday.

The two-day summit organized by CII will deliberate on the theme “Mainstreaming Ayurveda through Startups, Innovation and Branding”.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in his inaugural address noted that Ayurveda has been one of the treasures of ancient Indian knowledge that has stood the test of time. It has attracted worldwide attention and is growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 16.2 per cent. He expressed the hope that the summit would help position Kerala and India as a hub for wellness.

Paul Thomas, Chairman, CII Kerala pointed out that Ayurveda is an integral part of the country’s tradition and Kerala had been the cradle of Ayurveda and has nurtured the science.

S Sajikumar, Chairman – Global Ayurveda Summit 2019 pointed out that Ayurveda has still not gained recognition as a legal healthcare system in many parts of the world. The demand for Ayurveda treatments are increasing and called for focussed efforts to spread this ancient medicine.