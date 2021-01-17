Kerala Governor opens ‘One School One IAS’ scheme for financially weak students

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has launched Vedhik Erudite Foundation’s ambitious scheme to provide free coaching for civil services and other competitive examinations to 10,000 meritorious but financially weak students across the State.

This higher education platform will give children a chance to completely redecorate their future plans and broaden their horizons totally, rewriting their value capital, Khan said, declaring open the ‘One School One IAS’ programme, being implemented with the support of sponsors.

Malayalam film Actor Manju Warrier made the first sponsorship declaration by adopting 10 girl students across Kerala meeting their coaching expenses for civil service exams.

The State’s governor pointed out that to serve as a civil servant is a dream every young mind in India carries from a very early stage. But many of them do not know where to start and what it takes to achieve this goal. A subsequent relocation to big cities entails huge expenses, he noted. “For the first time in the country, we have the ‘One School One IAS’ programme that is set to produce at least one civil servant from all schools of India. Coming from rural and semi-urban areas, they will be mainly from government and aided schools”, he said.

The function was addressed online by Vedhik Erudite Foundation Patron C V Ananda Bose, and Director Muhammad Basheer.

J Alexander, former Chief Secretary and Cabinet Minister of Karnataka, said the novel initiative envisages equipping students with not just preparing for the civil services but other competitive exams as well. The Academy, which focuses on aspirants from rural areas, will start grooming them from the high school level.

Alexander Jacob, former Kerala DGP, noted that a “one per cent inspiration” was crucial for a civil services aspirant to come out successful. “No student who is keen to join the IAS, IPS or clear similar competitive exams should suffer owing to lack of funds,” he said, revealing that he has given training to 525 such aspirants.

The function witnessed the signing of MoUs between Vedhik Erudite Foundation and five leading educational institutions of Kerala.