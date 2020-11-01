Kerala opens out beaches, parks, museums to visitors

Pedagogy despite the pandemic
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Kerala has opened out beaches, parks and museums to visitors from Sunday despite a sobering overall picture of Covid-19 infections surging to a third peak, though not quite reaching the 15,000-20,000 new daily infections feared would emerge in September-October following the Onam festivities.
The overall confirmed cases till date has breached the 4.25-lakh mark on Saturday, even while active cases have been contained to below the one-lakh till date. The death toll stood at 1,457, while the State topped the all-India charts with 7,020 confirmed on Thursday and 6,638 on Friday.
Opening up of beaches and parks marks resumption of tourism activities after eight months in the State, with major tourist destinations and services having already gone on stream from October 10. Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) will be strictly followed in houseboats, adventure spots and hill stations.
As per the SOP issued by the State government, visitors will have to wear mask, use soap and sanitiser and follow physical distancing at destinations. Tourists coming for visits of less than seven days are exempted from quarantine but should register on the Covid-19 Jagratha portal.
The Tourism Department officials would make extra efforts to ensure that the guidelines are followed to the last detail, said Tourism Director P Bala Kiran. Boards featuring dos and don’ts are being put up, and walkways, handrails and shelters would be be sprayed with sanitisers at regular intervals.
Tourism police will be posted, if necessary, to help Kudumbashree volunteers and lifeguards. A register will be kept at the entry for entering details of visitors. For parks and museums, online ticketing/SMS booking will be made available at gated entries. Vehicles will be allowed at parking areas for up to a maximum of one hour.
Strict instructions have been issued to street vendors to follow Covid-19 protocol. Cleaning and fumigation of toilets and restrooms will be taken up at regular intervals. Response at destinations open to business from October 10 has been encouraging with footfalls gradually increasing, said Rani George, Tourism Secretary.
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Trump is undoubtedly a cheerleader of the US stock market, but Biden promises stability and a coherent plan to ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 have been on a corrective phase over the past three weeks
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
If you stay invested till maturity, you lock-in to a 5.10-5.20% yield without interest-rate risk
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...