Kerala Startup Mission to conduct demo day for presentation of 10 products online

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
The Research Innovation Network Kerala (RINK) under the Kerala Startup Mission is to conduct a Demo Day on July 29, facilitating online presentation of 10 products before an expert panel.
Being organised to boost the commercial prospects of research-based ideas and products, the event, in association with the start-up-promoting TiE Kerala, will feature select items from the National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), which is a constituent lab of CSIR.
Registrations can be made at https://bit.ly/KSUMRINKDay.
NIIST Director A Ajay Ghosh will make the opening remarks at the function, followed by a speech by CSIR-NIIST Principal Scientist, R S Praveen Raj.
The products to be presented include bio-degradable cutlery, cups, glasses and plates from agri-waste; a dehumidified drier for food/agri produce; a modular on-site wastewater treatment-cum-resource recovery unit; compact food-waste biogas plant and manufacture of gel-bonded gypsum bricks and CLC foam blocks.
The second half will see process knowhow for the development of bio-degradable ligno-celluose fibre-based mulching mats and sheets for modern farming, the process for preparation of white paper, bio-filter technology for industrial odour control and value-added syrups for palm and coconut neera, besides ready-to-cook tubers, starchy vegetables and pulses.
Each presentation will be of 10 minutes, followed by a five-minute question-answer session.
Through the event, RINK conceives to make ideas and products commercially viable by facilitating links between research organisations, start-ups, industry, corporate houses and government agencies.
KSUM is the Kerala government’s nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Covid has taught everyone that challenges could come at any time with amplified magnitude
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
When changing jobs, upright professionals should communicate their decision to resign with truth and honesty, ...
Gyles Brandreth’s biography is an anecdote-filled final portrait of the ever-practical duke
The Nobel laureate found out that welfare economics was a non-subject at Cambridge
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...