Kerala Startup Mission to conduct demo day for presentation of 10 products online

The Research Innovation Network Kerala (RINK) under the Kerala Startup Mission is to conduct a Demo Day on July 29, facilitating online presentation of 10 products before an expert panel.

Being organised to boost the commercial prospects of research-based ideas and products, the event, in association with the start-up-promoting TiE Kerala, will feature select items from the National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), which is a constituent lab of CSIR.

Registrations can be made at https://bit.ly/KSUMRINKDay.

NIIST Director A Ajay Ghosh will make the opening remarks at the function, followed by a speech by CSIR-NIIST Principal Scientist, R S Praveen Raj.

The products to be presented include bio-degradable cutlery, cups, glasses and plates from agri-waste; a dehumidified drier for food/agri produce; a modular on-site wastewater treatment-cum-resource recovery unit; compact food-waste biogas plant and manufacture of gel-bonded gypsum bricks and CLC foam blocks.

The second half will see process knowhow for the development of bio-degradable ligno-celluose fibre-based mulching mats and sheets for modern farming, the process for preparation of white paper, bio-filter technology for industrial odour control and value-added syrups for palm and coconut neera, besides ready-to-cook tubers, starchy vegetables and pulses.

Each presentation will be of 10 minutes, followed by a five-minute question-answer session.

Through the event, RINK conceives to make ideas and products commercially viable by facilitating links between research organisations, start-ups, industry, corporate houses and government agencies.

KSUM is the Kerala government’s nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.