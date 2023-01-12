Kerala Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said that the Geographical Indication (GI) products from the State have the potential to make a big impact in global market and the State Government will provide all support to the producers to achieve this goal.

The Minister was speaking while launching the website for GI products developed by the State’s Department of Industries & Commerce. .

Rajeeve said producers of GI products will be given legal backup to insulate from spurious products flooding the market, besides facilitating working capital for coming out with value-added items derived from them. A nodal officer will be appointed for the coordination of GI activities in the state.

The website (https://www.gikerala.in/) will give access to all GI products of Kerala in a common place. The conclave was part of the initiatives to encourage products having GI Tag in the state and to scale up their brand-value, business and marketing techniques.

It is a matter of pride that out of the country’s over 400 GI products, 35 are from Kerala, the Minister said, adding “we have to identify more indigenous products from across the state and encourage them, besides thinking of coming out with value-added items from these products,”.

Principal Secretary (Industries), Suman Billa suggested drawing up a roadmap for legal understanding and marketing to ensure that GI products get a space in global market.

Director of Industries and Commerce, S Harikishore, IAS said one of the aims of the conclave was to understand the best practices followed by GI producers.

Speaking on the procedures to be followed after receiving GI status, former Professor of Kerala Agricultural University, C R Elsy, said the producers should initiate steps for establishing and sustaining the markets.

After getting the certificate, the products should secure government registration and online platforms can be used for marketing. Also, awareness programmes can be conducted to identify the marketing potential of GI products by creating linkages with tourism.

The products that have got the GI status from Kerala include Balaramapuram Handloom, Aranmula Mirror, Alappuzha Coir, Central Travancore jaggery, Marayur jaggery, Alappuzha green cardamom, Chendamangalam dhothis, Pokkali rice, Vazhakkulam pineapple, Kuthambulli dhothis and saris, Chengalikkodan banana, Palakkad madhalam, Navara rice, Palakkadan matta rice and Nilambur teakwood etc.