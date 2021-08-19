Keventer Agro unveils Metro Special Milk

Keventer Agro has launched Metro Special Milk aimed at the tea vendors in West Bengal.

The product, which is priced at ₹25 for a 500 ml pouch, will initially be available in Kolkata, Barrackpore, Krishnanagar, Burdwan, Durgapur and Asansol, said a press statement issued by the company.

Catering to the tea stall owners, the milk claims to have a special composition that offers more cups per pouch. The company would reach directly to the tea stall owners in addition to regular shops.

The company has filed a draft red herring prospectus with SEBI for its proposed initial public offering.