Keventer Agro unveils Metro Special Milk

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on August 19, 2021

Mayank Jalan, CMD, Keventer Agro

Product will be available in West Bengal

Keventer Agro has launched Metro Special Milk aimed at the tea vendors in West Bengal.

The product, which is priced at ₹25 for a 500 ml pouch, will initially be available in Kolkata, Barrackpore, Krishnanagar, Burdwan, Durgapur and Asansol, said a press statement issued by the company.

Catering to the tea stall owners, the milk claims to have a special composition that offers more cups per pouch. The company would reach directly to the tea stall owners in addition to regular shops.

The company has filed a draft red herring prospectus with SEBI for its proposed initial public offering.

Published on August 19, 2021

