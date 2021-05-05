KIMSHEALTH sets up TeleTriage service over video

KIMSHEALTH, a leading integrated multi-specialty hospital in Kerala, has launched TeleTriage, to support patients during an emergency through real-time and round-the-clock expert medical advice streamed on video calls.

The TeleTriage system will be helpful to the elderly, pregnant women and children, a spokesman for the hospital said. KIMSHEALTH has launched the initiative as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility and can be accessed over helpline number 9567035522.

May extend to other centres

MI Sahadulla, Group Chairman and Managing Director, said TeleTriage is a life-saving service delivering quick advice and treatment in an emergency. “The service has been initially launched in Thiruvananthapuram, and plans are afoot to expand it to other units in the State.”

Prameela Joji, TeleTriage Coordinator, said the advantage is that the system makes the most of technology to ensurr timely treatment. “This is particularly helpful for those living alone,” noted Prameela, who is also consultant, pediatric emergency and ICU department.

Ambulance service optional

TeleTriage will ensure that expert advice is given over video calls, an ambulance team will arrive at the patient’s place, if required, move them to hospital as soon as possible, the spokesman said.

The helpline phone number connects to the emergency department, which is in turn linked to other key departments.