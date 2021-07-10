Kitex dispute is part of a larger design, says Kerala CM

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the Kitex Group controversy is motivated and has been manufactured with intent to sully the ‘investor and entrepreneur-friendly image of the State.’ Coming from an entity that stands exposed, it settles to a known pattern and does not surprise
The Chief Minister told newspersons here that the development doesn’t weigh on him any more than a marriage of convenience between the home-grown entrepreneur who wanted to besmirch the State’s record for some reason and a willing partner-State looking for investments from anywhere possible.
It was not fair on the part of the entrepreneur to make mountain out of molehills and take impulsive decisions as has been proved in the instant case. He seems to have been driven more by the urge to belittle the State citing imagined fears of torture and harassment and go public with them.
According to Vijayan, not much needs to be read into Telangana’s gesture of sending in a chartered aircraft to fly the entrepreneur (Sabu Jacob, Chairman and Managing Director of Kitex Group) home since it is likely that they would welcome inbound investments, which is fair too.
“I don’t want to make a comment on this gesture except that the circumstances leading to it sets a bad precedent from our point of view. The industrial group had raised trumped up charges against a state that has been feted for its industry-friendly disposition by none less than the NITI Aayog and the NCAER.”
