KSEB to roll out software for meter reading

The Kerala State Electricity Board will roll out a software on November 1 to enable consumers in Covid-19 containment zones to take meter readings and upload the details on the Board’s website to facilitate online billing.

The pilot run has been successful and the software would be available from November. If the run was successful, the facility could be extended to consumers across the State. Using the software, KSEB will inform the consumer if the meter reading is due the following day.

The SMS would provide a link using which the consumer can upload the reading. The link would provide basic minimum details such as consumer number and previous reading. A consumer would also be able to take a picture of the metre and upload it using the link.

The details would then be forwarded to the electricity section concerned, from where an online bill would be generated for the consumer.