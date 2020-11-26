KT Rama Rao dares Opposition to come for debate on economy, jobs

Your flight was cancelled but your boss thinks you are making it up
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President and IT Minister KT Rama Rao has dared the Opposition leaders to come for a debate on policies, economy and jobs.
“I openly challenge the opposition leaders to debate with us on policies, economy, jobs. I’m sure nobody will come. All they know is to create and flame communal differences,” he accused.
Talking to representatives from the business and industry here on Thursday on Transforming Hyderabad into a Global City, he asked the people not to get carried away by propaganda and divisive politics.
“One side there is leadership with decisive policies and another side there is divisive politics. Do not get carried away by propaganda,” he said, referring to the comments made by the BJP and MIM leaders in the ongoing election campaign for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.
“A city is not about a few concrete structures. It is about having an inherent soul, culture, heritage, and vibe that go with people. Hyderabad is a rare and unique city which has an old world charm and a new age vibrancy,” he said.
Referring to the comments made by BJP leaders on infiltrators and Rohingyas, the TRS leader said what was the Centre doing if there were infiltrators in the country.
Criticising the Congress party, he said those who ruled the country for 60-70 years were now pointing fingers at us. “Sixty years of mismanagement cannot be undone in six years,” he said.
“We are from Telangana. We live here and we will die here. We are not tourists coming from Delhi. Decide if you want Delhi boys (BJP) or galli boys (TRS)? Think before you ink,” he said.
