Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has asked the Centre to allocate ₹900 crore for the development of infrastructure at Kakatiya Mega Textile Park and other programmes in the upcoming Union Budget 2023-24.

He has also asked the Centre to allocate ₹100 crore for the handloom sector in Sircilla.

In an appeal to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, he urged the Centre to allot sufficient funds for strengthening the handlooms sector in the State.

Stating that the Centre had not extended any financial support to initiatives taken up by the State government to improve the condition of weavers in the last eight years, the Minister said that funds should be allocated at least in the last full Budget.

The Budget next year (Budget 2024-25) would be an vote on account one, owing to the scheduled general elections, he said.

“The Narendra Modi Government should prove its commitment to the weavers and textiles sector by announcing financial support,” he said.

“We are setting up the mega textiles park with an outlay of ₹1,600 crore. We expect the Union Government to grant ₹900 crore for the project,” he said.