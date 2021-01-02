KTR releases Telangana’s 2020 Year of AI success report

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao today released the report “Telangana’s Year of AI – 2020 and Beyond” highlighting the various achievements made in the sector during 2020.
A year which saw one of the biggest FDIs wherein Amazon Web Services announced plans to invest about $ 2.77 billion (Rs 20,761 crore) investment in setting up data centres in Hyderabad.
“We commemorated 2020 as the Telangana’s Year of AI last year on January 2, 2020. Exactly one year later, I am elated to share the success of the Year of AI programme, which did not just survive the pandemic, but also thrived in it. The initiative has been a catalyst, which has today catapulted Telangana to the forefront of the AI race to excellence,” the IT Minister said.
The report highlights Telangana’s AI Framework, which outlines the six-pronged strategy to achieve the vision of positioning Telangana as a global hub for Artificial Intelligence and foster social innovation.
The government has set up T-AIM (Telangana AI Mission) to drive the implementation of the AI Framework. The report mentions initiatives and activities launched by a number of partners such as Intel, International Institute of Information Technology(IIIT) Hyderabad, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), Centre for 4th Industrial Revolution (C4IR) World Economic Forum, Amazon Web Services(AWS), nVIDIA, Microsoft, Wadhwani AI, Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Hyderabad, Hexagon, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Hyderabad, and Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU).
In all over 120 plus events were organized throughout the year.
“I take pride in Telangana's multi-lateral collaborative approach and take this opportunity to thank the efforts of our active ecosystem partners in Telangana,” Jayesh Ranjan, State IT Principal Secretary, said.
