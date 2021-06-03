Labour Ministry forms expert group to fix minimum and floor minimum wages

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
The Ministry of Labour and Employment has constituted an expert group to provide technical inputs and recommendations on fixation of minimum wages and national floor minimum wages. The group, chaired by Director, Institute of Economic Growth Ajit Mishra, will get three years to submit its recommendations.
Also read: Centre amends EPFO scheme to allow second advance withdrawal
Professor at IIM-Calcutta Tarika Chakraborty; Senior Fellow, NCAER Anushree Sinha; Joint Secretary in the Ministry, Vibha Bhalla; Director General, VV Giri National Labour Institute H Srinivas are the other members of the expert group. DPS Negi, Senior Labour and Employment Advisor in the Ministry is the Member Secretary of the group.
The group has the mandate to recommend the Government on minimum wages and national floor wage. “To arrive at the wage rates, the group will look into the international best practices on the wages and evolve a scientific criteria and methodology for fixation of wages,” the Ministry said in a statement.
