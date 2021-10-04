Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Lull in protests as UP provides solatium

To stop the spread of violence in Uttar Pradesh, Samyukt Kisan Morcha leaders, the organisers of the farmers’ protests, entered into a truce with the State government and called off the protests in Lakhimpur Kheri, the village where eight persons were killed in violence on Sunday.

The State government announced ₹45 lakh compensation for four farmers who were killed on Sunday. At least eight people, including the four farmers, lost their lives in the violence that followed a protest by farmers against Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. The protesters alleged that BJP workers rammed three cars into the crowd killing three farmers and one more was killed after he was purportedly shot from close range. The State will also give ₹10 lakh to the farmers who were injured in the violence, announced Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi, after the discussions the State government had with SKM leader Rakesh Tikait. “Besides, one member from their families will be given a government job at the local level,” he added.

FIRs registered

Along with that, agreeing to the demand from SKM, the State Police has registered an FIR against Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, under IPC section 302 and 120B.

“The Government has also agreed to get a retired High Court judge to probe the matter. The demand with regard to Ajay Mishra’s dismissal from the Union Government is pending, of course,” the SKM said in a statement. The SKM held protests at various district headquarters demanding justice to farmers.

Opposition slams BJP

Meanwhile, the Opposition closed ranks against the Uttar Pradesh government and the BJP. The Congress demanded that the farmers should be given compensation of at least ₹1 crore. The Opposition leaders also alleged that the State government did not allow them to visit Lakhimpur Kheri.

While former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said he is kept under house arrest, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained at a guest house in Sitapur while on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri. Chief Ministers of Punjab and Chattisgarh Charanjeet Singh Channi and Bhupesh Baghel were not given permission for landing in Lucknow airport.

Baghel said Mishra should be sacked from the council of ministers. “We demand that Union minister Ajay Mishra should be immediately dismissed from his post and his son arrested forthwith. We also demand that the minister should be booked for the same offence as his son as he is trying to protect him,” Bhupesh Baghel told reporters.

Senior MP Partap Singh Bajwa wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind detailing the situation in Uttar Pradesh and urged him to take action against Mishra. “Does one require a passport or visa to visit Uttar Pradesh? Have the rights of all residents being taken away in Uttar Pradesh,” Baghel asked. Yadav said BJP is displaying its arrogance by suppressing farmers’ protests. “BJP workers should hang their heads in shame,” Yadav said. BSP supremo Mayawati said two ministers of the BJP are responsible for the violence and a judicial probe should be conducted and culprits punished.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sad what is going on in the country is not democracy but autocracy. “Farmers were brutally butchered, and the BJP didn’t want the truth to come out. That is why they have imposed Section 144 (CrPC) there.