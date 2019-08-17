Landslips, floods affect electricity network in 1340 villages: Mangalore Electricity Supply Company

Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (Mescom) said that the recent floods and landslips have affected the power supply network in 1340 villages of four districts under its jurisdiction.

In a statement, the company said on Saturday that the power supply network was affected in 230 villages in Dakshina Kannada district, 196 villages in Udupi district, 675 villages in Shivamogga district, and 239 villages in Chikmagaluru district because of floods and landslips in those locations.

Of the 1340 villages, repair works have been completed in 1113 villages. The work is in progress in other villages.

In some cases, the power lines and transformers have been washed away due to the increase in water level during the floods.

“Landslips and total damage to the road network in some in some locations have affected the movement of equipment and people for repair works. Only in such cases, the repair work is getting delayed. Action will be taken to supply power to such places as early as possible,” it said.