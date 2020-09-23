Led by renewables, non-fossils’ share in energy basket surges

The Amazfit Bip S: Loaded with personal features
Huami’s smartwatch has an appealing design and premium features
The share of clean energy in India’s total power generation has risen rapidly to 30 per cent already this fiscal compared to 24.9 per cent in FY20. The pace of growth has been such that the country, in the first five months of FY21, has added as much non-fossil energy capacity as it had managed cumulatively in the last four years.
The share of generation from thermal plants in the country has been coming down and that of non-fossil power (which includes renewables, hydro and nuclear) has been increasing gradually over the last five years due to a major policy thrust on the renewables sector. The share of clean energy in overall generation in India increased from 19.6 per cent in 2015-16 to 24.9 per cent in 2019-20 (see chart), according to official data.
This fiscal, in particular, the share of clean energy has increased substantially.
During April-August 2020, total thermal power generation was 387,177 million units, which was about 69.7 per cent of the overall generation. In the same period, the power generated by the non-fossil segment stood at 168,149 million units, securing a share of 30.3 per cent.
“There are three reasons. The growth in share (of green energy) is the result of a gradual increase that has been taking place in the last few years as there has been higher capacity addition in the renewable sector,” said Kavita Chacko, Senior Economist, CARE Ratings. “Secondly, the cost of renewable energy has seen a progressive decline over the years. The third reason is the ‘must run status’ to procure power from this segment.” The ‘must run status’ of renewable and hydro power plants, which mandates uninterrupted power procurement by utilities, has supported the higher generation by these power sources despite the fall in consumption during the lockdown.
Also, the restrictions on movement during the lockdown had impacted the thermal sector.
As on August 31, 2020, India had a total power generation capacity of 372.69 GW, of which renewable and overall non-fossil fuel sources accounted for 23.8 per cent and 37.90, per cent, respectively.
Three States — Karnataka (15,262 MW), Tamil Nadu (14,647 MW) and Gujarat (11,114 MW) — together account for about 46 per cent of India’s installed renewable capacity of 88,793 MW.
The share of clean energy is expected to move northwards with an additional 58.08 GW of renewable projects under different stages of implementation, while 28.43 GW of renewable projects are under various stages of bidding.
On the other hand, scores of thermal projects, stuck due to the lockdown, have suffered delays. Also, at least 15 thermal projects in the private sector across nine States, with an aggregate capacity of about 22,300 MW, are facing uncertainties due to financial stress and lack of PPAs (power purchase agreements).
Huami’s smartwatch has an appealing design and premium features
Covid isolation centres for TCS staffWe have heard heartening stories of some companies going the extra mile ...
Starting now, you have one more way of buying an Apple product. Direct from Apple. There’s a brand new store ...
Construction shows spike in demand; there has also been a rise in contractual assignments
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
A drop in trading volume can have significant impact
Fortunes are linked to assets under mutual funds, which are set for steady growth
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...