Left on NRC: Set up judicial mechanism for hearing pleas

The Left parties have demanded that the Centre and the Assam government set up a judicial mechanism to ensure that there is a fair process for the hearing of appeals on the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The Foreigners Tribunal is not a judicial body and functions more on an executive basis, they said.

“Per the present rules, the merit of the appeal is considered before admitting it. Such screening is unwarranted. To ensure a fair process and safeguard the rights of those excluded, it is essential to have the appeal go through a judicial process and a mechanism be set up for that,” a statement by four Left parties said here on Thursday. The parties also demanded the abolition of detention camps. .