LinkedIn survey reveals plight of working mothers during Covid-19

The 10th edition of LinkedIn’s Workforce Confidence Index has revealed that 47 per cent of the surveyed women are experiencing more stress or anxiety due to the Covid-19 pandemic. For men, this number stood at 38 per cent, pointing towards a disproportionate impact on women in these testing times.

The survey is a fortnightly analysis of the confidence of India’s workforce. LinkedIn surveyed 2,254 professionals in India between July 27-August 23.

Remote working has laid out a tougher road for India’s working mothers, shows the survey. Around 1 in 3 (31 per cent) working mothers are currently providing childcare full-time when compared to nearly 1 in 5 (17 per cent) working fathers.

More than 2 in 5 (44 per cent) working mothers are working outside their business hours to provide childcare, nearly twice as many men (25 per cent).

Data also suggested that working mothers are more likely to bear the brunt of distractions from childcare while men seek support from friends and family. The survey shows that only 1 in 5 (20 per cent) working mothers rely on a family member or friend to take care of their children as compared to 32 per cent of men.

The findings also show that more than 46 per cent of the mothers work late to make up for loss, and 42 per cent are unable to focus on work with their children at home.

Commenting on these parenting disparities, Neha Bagaria, CEO, JobsForHer, said: “One factor is balancing office and domestic work; the bulk of the latter being shouldered by women. Studies reveal increased participation of men during the pandemic, but women still spend most time caring for children.”