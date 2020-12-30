Liquor sales on till midnight on December 31 in Telangana

The Telangana Government has allowed sales of liquor till 12 am on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

The State’s Excise Department has issued a note allowing the liquor shops to be open till midnight on December 31. It also allowed Tourism Department Corporation’s facilities to serve liquor till 1 am.

Meanwhile, the Cyberabad Police have announced that no permission has been given (to event managers) to hold New Year parties and events.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar has suggested the people not to celebrate New Year by organising social or mass gatherings.