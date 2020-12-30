National

Liquor sales on till midnight on December 31 in Telangana

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 30, 2020 Published on December 30, 2020

As the Telangana government allows the sale of liquor in the State, liquor consumers stand in the queue, maintaining physical distance, waiting for their turn in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The Telangana Government has allowed sales of liquor till 12 am on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

The State’s Excise Department has issued a note allowing the liquor shops to be open till midnight on December 31. It also allowed Tourism Department Corporation’s facilities to serve liquor till 1 am.

Meanwhile, the Cyberabad Police have announced that no permission has been given (to event managers) to hold New Year parties and events.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar has suggested the people not to celebrate New Year by organising social or mass gatherings.

