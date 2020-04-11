Lock-down impact: Kumaraswamy demands comprehensive farm produce marketing plan in Karnataka

From the WHO
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
As the 21-day lock-down still pose challenges for farm produce marketing, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy demanded a comprehensive strategy.
Kumaraswamy said, “As the lock-down continues, what action plan does the government have to tackle the challenges of ensuring marketing channels for farm produce with timely transport and ensuring uninterrupted supply of essential groceries to towns and cities?”
“On one hand, we could see farmers throwing their produce in despair and losing their livelihoods. On the other hand, supplies to towns are depleting. This is threatening both lives and livelihoods. The Government must act swiftly and effectively,” he added.
He urged the state government to announce relief package immediately to farmers by way of direct benefit transfer mechanism and purchase all the agricultural produce so as to avoid farmer suicides.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his Cabinet ministers attended the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Later, Yediyurappa tweeted “My cabinet and I attended the video conference about #covid19 with PM @Narendramodi today. We discussed vital strategies and actions to implement around the state.”
He further said, “We (Karnataka )are doing and will do everything in our control to tackle this pandemic. I humbly request you to do your part and #StayAtHome so we can get out of this at the earliest.”
The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department in its mid-day bulletin on Saturday, said seven new positive cases have been reported in the State taking the total tally to 214 cases. Till date the State has seen six deaths and 37 discharges.
Today’s new cases mainly centred around BBMP (Bengaluru Urban) Mysuru and Bidar. In Bengaluru, so far 72 people have tested positive. While in Mysuru 47 cases and Bidar followed with 11 cases.
